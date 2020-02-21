Karen Sue Reavis, 60, of Liberty, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 17, 2020, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on September 14, 1959, in Anahuac, Texas, to the late John Allen and Barbara Jean Ducote Watts. Karen was a lifelong resident of the Liberty County area and graduated from Liberty High School in 1978.

Karen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many. Although she could be very stubborn and hardheaded, she was also kind-hearted, loving and very caring to most. Karen pursued many interests, some of which included baking, mowing her yard and spending time spoiling her grandbabies. She was also an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. It was not unusual for her friends, neighbors or family to call on her to make her famous “no-bake cookies.” She was also known for kicking papaw off her tractor because no one was allowed to mow the lawn except for herself. Karen was extremely dedicated to her children and grandchildren. She was their biggest sports fan and supported them all when it came to their activities. She will be missed tremendously and remembered dearly by family and friends alike.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, John Allen Watts and Barbara Jean Brooks. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her beloved husband Dale Reavis; her daughters Heather Frazier and fiancé Duane Alford and Jessica Copeland; her stepson Jeff Reavis; her grandchildren Madisyn, Kylie, Zoe, and Tatum Frazier, Addisyn Copeland, Ryan Reavis, Kara, Kade, Kale, and Kyle Alford; her siblings Maxine Hill, Jamie Jones and husband Tim, Judy Huebner and husband Larry, Clarissa Webber and husband Willie, Samantha Watts, Debra Watts, Louis Watts, and wife Paula, John Allen Watts, Jr. and wife Christy; and host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 4pm on Friday, February 21, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A celebration of Karen’s life will immediately follow at 5pm, at the funeral home, with Mike Page officiating.

To send flowers to Karen’s family, please visit our floral section.

