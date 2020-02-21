Andrew Simmons, 75, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in Liberty, Texas. He was born on October 1, 1944, in Cleveland, Texas to the late Andrew “Buck” and Martha Baker Simmons.

Andy proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Conflict. While in the Navy, he worked on the ships in the boiler and steam rooms. Andy joined law enforcement, working as a police officer in College Station and later became a jailer for Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. In 1968, Andy started manufacturing storage tanks for the oil and gas industry. He worked as a tank builder for numerous years with P.A.T. Tank in Port Arthur and was a member of the Boilermakers Union.

Andy was a hardworking man who loved to take nothing and make something out of it. He was a professional piddler, who enjoyed doing just about anything with his hands. Andy has constructed some unique fences and back porches. He always had some type of project in the works. Andy pursued many interests some of which included hunting, fishing, and woodworking. However, his favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family. Andy was loyal, honest and loving; he lived his life with integrity, and others knew they would never meet a more dependable man. He had a big heart, lived a full life and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings James Clayton Simmons, David Earl Simmons, Allen Donald Simmons, and Mary Belle Brock. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his children Andrew “Dane” Simmons and wife Charlotte of Baytown, Troy Simmons and wife Lanita of Hardin and Mary Ruth Lowery and husband Gary of Freeport; his eighteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his siblings Barbara Ann Brock, Frances Jewell Willis, H.N. Simmons, Bobby Lane Simmons, Jack Dean Simmons, and wife Joyce; his childhood and lifelong friend David Parks; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Troy Simmons, Dane Simmons, Gary Lowery, Phillip Parrish, Jake Rodgers, and Mike Gill.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am on Friday, February 21, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie.

