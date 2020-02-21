Opal Louise Ussery, 73 of Liberty, Texas passed away on February 18, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 22, 1946 in Pensacola, Fla., to parents JW Weaver and Bonnie Shockley.

Opal owned Touch of Country flower shop in Liberty for many years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed listening to country music, fishing with her husband and watching Wheel-of-Fortune, Jeopardy, Ghost Whisperer and Days of Our Lives. Opal loved God. She was a member of North Main Baptist Church in Liberty. She cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family very much, and enjoyed spending time with them. She will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Opal was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Eugene Weaver. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of fifty-five years Terry Ussery; son Tim Ussery and wife Linda; daughter Tammy Ussery; son Thomas Ussery and wife Michelle; brother Jimmy Ray Weaver and wife Joann; sister Brenda Peckinpaugh; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and numerous other loving family members and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-8pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at North Main Baptist Church, 4709 N. Main St., Liberty, Texas 77575. Funeral Services will be held at 10am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at North Main Baptist Church. Burial will immediately follow at Cooke Cemetery in Liberty.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family by visiting http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

