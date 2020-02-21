Juan Guevara Izaguirre, 77, of Huffman, Passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Huffman. He was born June 24, 2942 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to parents, Cleofas Guevara and Hipolita Izaguirre.

Juan had been a resident of Huffman for the last 7 years, was a previous longtime resident of Devers, and a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty.

He was preceded in death by his father Cleofas Guevara.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Maria Guevara; mother, Hipolita Izaguirre; son, Gabino Guevara and his wife, Diana; daughters, Ana Guevara and her husband Rodolfo Yanez and Cecilia Guevara; Brothers and sisters, Conrado Guevara, Maria de Luz Guevara, Arnulfo Guevara, Antonio Guevara and Modesto Guevara; grandchildren, Elliot Guevara, Giovanna Guevara and Areli Guevara and numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23, 2020, with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Liberty with Father Andy officiating. Burial will follow at Huffman Cemetery in Huffman.

To view his online obituary, or post a tribute to his family, go to www.pacestancil.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, (936) 258-5300.

