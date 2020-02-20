Hinch vying to be judge of new county court at law

Former Liberty County Attorney Wesley Hinch is seeking election as judge of the new Liberty County Court at Law # 2. In 2008, Hinch was among the first Republicans elected to county-wide office in Liberty County.

Hinch is a graduate of Liberty High School, Baylor University, and Indiana University School of Law-Indianapolis. He began his career in 1996 with Bechtel Corporation and subsequently clerked for the Texas 9th Court of Appeals in Beaumont, Texas, and worked as an associate attorney with civil litigation law firms. In 2004, he opened his own practice in Liberty County focused on family law, probate, real estate and criminal defense.

From 2009-2016, Hinch served two terms as County Attorney where he prosecuted misdemeanors and juveniles in the County Court at Law and represented the county in civil matters, contracts, mental commitments, protective orders, and bond forfeitures.

“Hinch has a proven, conservative record. During his tenure he operated within his budget, discontinued the office’s private practice, saved tax dollars by reducing the County’s reliance on outside law firms, worked with the court to schedule bond-forfeiture and juvenile dockets, and established a formal pre-trial diversion program for low-level and first-time offenders,” according to a statement regarding his candidacy.

Hinch is a lifelong resident of Liberty County. He is the son of Liberty County educators, Dr. Nylds Hinch, long-time principal of San Jacinto Elementary in Liberty, and Mary Hinch, a kindergarten teacher in Liberty and Daisetta ISDs. He married Kimber Toler of Cleveland, Texas in 1997 and together they have two children: Hannah, a recent graduate of Baylor University and John Emerson (“Jack”), a sophomore at Texas State University.

“I was honored to serve as your County Attorney and worked hard to earn your trust and respect. I promise to do likewise if elected Judge and humbly ask for your vote in this election,” Hinch said.

