Former Harris County Judge Emmett is keynote speaker at L-D Chamber Banquet on Feb. 25

Everyone is invited to attend the 44th Liberty-Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at the Dayton Community Center, located at 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton.

Since the banquet is being held on Feb. 25, which is ‘Shrove Tuesday’ or ‘Fat Tuesday’ as it is sometimes referred, banquet decorators are taking advantage of the opportunity to follow the Mardi Gras theme with desserts, food and decorations. Everyone is encouraged to dress in a Mardi Gras theme.

The banquet is a very special chamber event with usually 350-400 in attendance. Frank Jordan, CEO of Nutritional Scientific Corporation, will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Keynote speaker will be Ed Emmett, former county judge of Harris County.

Tim Miller, founder/director of Texas Equusearch, will be recognized for his service in Liberty County. Outgoing Directors for 2019, Eliza Guidry and Attorney Barbara Norwood will be honored for their years of service and the recipient of the 2019 Citizen of the Year Award for Dayton and for Liberty will be announced. The MJROTC will present the flags and Heather Ursprung will perform the Star Spangled Banner. The Rev. Dwight Pruitt, pastor of St. Miles Baptist Church will deliver the invocation.

The Chamber thanks the following sponsors who make this event possible: Platinum Sponsors: First Liberty National Bank Dayton and Liberty, Health Center of Southeast Texas, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center and Sullins & Johnston, Attorneys At Law- (Liberty & Houston); Gold Sponsors: Allegiance Bank-(Dayton and Liberty), Dayton Electric Company, LLC (Dayton) Magnolia Place Health Care-(Liberty), Texas First Bank – (Hull and Liberty), Thrif-Tee Food Center (Dayton) Truckville Auto Dealers in Sour Lake, Whataburger (Burgerworks, Texas); and Silver Sponsors: Centerpoint Energy, KSHN.com, Prosperity Bank (Liberty) and Mayo & Poland Attorneys (Baytown).

Russell Ezer of Ezer Catering will be preparing the meal for the evening. Tables of ten are available at $350, individual tickets at $40. Reservation forms may be printed from the website: www.libertydaytonchamber.com. Go to ‘resources’ on the menu, then ‘forms & documents’. For more information, visit the chamber in Liberty at 1801 Trinity St. 936-336-5736, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., or in Dayton at 109 S. Main-936-257-8926, 10 a.m. -3 p.m.

