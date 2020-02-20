TVE announces 2020 scholarships to local high school students

The Trinity Valley Exposition would like to congratulate the following students that have qualified and will receive a 2020 Scholarship.
“The overwhelming support from our sponsors, volunteers and community is what makes it possible for TVE to provide the opportunities for our young people. We are excited to see what the future holds for these kids and are proud of their accomplishments thus far,” a statement from TVE reads.
Congratulations to the following students:
- Grace Ritter – Hull-Daisetta ISD- $6,000
- Paige Lott – Dayton ISD- $5,000
- Amanda Carden– Dayton ISD- $4,500
- Skyler Wagner – Dayton ISD- $4,000
- Regan McCawley – Barbers Hill ISD- $3,500
- Gabby Zumpano – Dayton ISD- $ 3,500
- Cassidy Haidusek – Liberty ISD- $2,500
- Brice Otto – Barbers Hill ISD- $2,500
- Charlotte Williams – East Chambers ISD – $1,500
- Megan Shirley– Tarkington ISD- $1,500