TVE announces 2020 scholarships to local high school students

The Trinity Valley Exposition would like to congratulate the following students that have qualified and will receive a 2020 Scholarship.

“The overwhelming support from our sponsors, volunteers and community is what makes it possible for TVE to provide the opportunities for our young people. We are excited to see what the future holds for these kids and are proud of their accomplishments thus far,” a statement from TVE reads.

Amanda Carden

Brice Otto

Meghan Shirley

Skyler Wagner

Reagan McCawley

Paige Lott

Grace Ritter

Gabby Zumpano

Charlotte Williams

Cassidy Haidusek

Congratulations to the following students:

Grace Ritter – Hull-Daisetta ISD- $6,000

Paige Lott – Dayton ISD- $5,000

Amanda Carden– Dayton ISD- $4,500

Skyler Wagner – Dayton ISD- $4,000

Regan McCawley – Barbers Hill ISD- $3,500

Gabby Zumpano – Dayton ISD- $ 3,500

Cassidy Haidusek – Liberty ISD- $2,500

Brice Otto – Barbers Hill ISD- $2,500

Charlotte Williams – East Chambers ISD – $1,500

Megan Shirley– Tarkington ISD- $1,500

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

