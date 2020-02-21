Two Aryan Brotherhood felons sentenced for federal violations committed in Liberty County

Two Texas men have been sentenced to federal prison for drug and gun violations in the Eastern District of Texas announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Tommy Joe Tomlin, 48, of Lubbock, pleaded guilty on Aug. 15, 2019, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison for the drug trafficking violation and 60 months for the firearms violation. Tomlin was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone. Judge Crone ordered the sentences to run consecutively for a total of 180 months in federal prison.

Patrick Ray Glenn, 35, of San Antonio, pleaded guilty on July 31, 2019, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.

According to information presented in court, in February 2019, Tomlin and Glenn, both convicted felons and members of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, were arrested in Cleveland, Texas following a drug transaction at an area hotel.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle S. Englade.

