Dennis Angelo Kirkonis, age 80 of Georgetown, Texas passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was born October 1, 1939 in San Francisco, California to parents Angelo Kirkonis and Irma Tedrick Maupin who preceded him in death, as did his sister Carolyn Maupin.



Dennis spent his professional career in the marine transportation sector of the oil and gas industry. He was a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Kingwood for many years and more recently, Grace Episcopal Church in Georgetown. He was a life member of the Houston Livestock Show, and a Master Gardener who volunteered at Mercer Arboretum in Spring, Texas with the “Tree Amigos.” He was a veteran of the US Army, stationed in Germany for two years. He was an accomplished landscape artist, an avid reader, and enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing in his earlier years. He was a member of a men’s bridge group, where he spent many happy Wednesday afternoons. He was also a charter member of a Monday lunch group in Kingwood known as the Romeo’s (Retired Old Men Eating Out), and considered the men of both groups to be his greatest friends.



Survivors include his wife Jill Barnett Kirkonis; son Jeffrey Angelo Kirkonis and wife Lisa; daughter Kathleen Kirkonis McCurry and husband Bill; and sister Laura Wright.



Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Services will follow starting at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland City Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.





PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641



