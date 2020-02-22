Gregory “Greg” Wayne Scarborough, 50, of Dayton, passed away February 21, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Greg was born November 4, 1969, in Channelview, Texas to parents, Holland Wayne Scarborough and Carolyn Hilton Scarborough.

Services for Greg will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Onalaska, Texas. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday evening at Pace-Stancil. Serving as pallbearers will be Hayden Scarborough, Taylor Scarborough, Justin Martin, Chris Rogers, John Craig, Russell Pace and Jacob Scarborough.

Greg was currently employed at BBB Tank Service in Highlands. He was very active in Boy Scouts. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Along with his brother, he had a You Tube channel named Double S Adventures.

Greg was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by wife, Cheryl Scarborough; mother, Carolyn Scarborough; children, Zachary Scarborough, Jacob Scarborough, Jessica Scarborough and husband, Bailey Moore and Savannah McCollum; brother, Toby Scarborough and wife, Stacy; grandchildren, Peyton McCollum and Silas Moore; also numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



