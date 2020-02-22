Loy G. Huff, age 86, passed away Thursday February 21, 2020 in Huffman, Texas. Loy was born September 10, 1933 in Wills Point, Texas the son of the late Allen Franklin Huff and Lilly Spears Huff. Loy enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and always was on the go. He worked for over twenty-six years for Chevron as a Polyethelene Supervisor. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister Voncil Huff, and two brothers Hollis and Milton Huff. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of sixty-six years Shirley Huff, daughter Connie Diffee and husband Ron, son Larry Huff and wife Gladys, and a son Terry Huff. In addition, he leaves his four grandchildren: Jaime Ellis, Katy Castro, Annice Sexton, and Joey Huff.

