Liberty County Democratic Party Chair Michael Mark welcomed the Democratic nominee for the United States House of Representatives, District 36, Rashad Lewis, to a Meet and Greet on Saturday at Los Compadres Mexican Restaurant in Dayton, Texas.

Also on hand to speak to the voters was Martin Trahan, the Democratic nominee for Liberty County Constable, Pct. 1.

Martin Trahan (left), a candidate for Liberty County Constable Pct. 1, shakes the hand of Liberty County Democratic Chair Michael Mark at a meet-and-greet event on Saturday, Feb. 22, in Dayton.

