Fun Run this Saturday will benefit Cleveland ISD Education Foundation

Lace up your sneakers and come out Saturday to the Cleveland ISD Education Foundation’s first-ever Fun Run. The run kicks off at 8 a.m. at the Cleveland High School stadium. The cost is $30 for the 5K run/walk for ages sixth-grade and older, or $10 for a children’s 1K for ages pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

All proceeds from the fun run/walk go toward the Cleveland ISD Education Foundation, which provides scholarships and classroom grants for teachers.

The Education Foundation was established in 2010 and was funded through Cleveland Economic Development Corporation grants for a few years before the Foundation was disbanded due to a lack of fundraising and volunteer support. A couple of years ago, the Foundation received a rebirth when a new board of directors was appointed with Victoria Good as president and Derick Mendoza as vice president. The remaining board includes Laderrington Baldwin, Skye Hamilton, John Hart, Susan Ard, Nancy McClain and Tasha Childress.

The mission statement for the Foundation is “to provide additional resources for teachers with innovative projects that enrich the education of students of Cleveland ISD.”

Some of the past highlights of the Foundation are:

$10,140 grant to the CHS Culinary Arts Department in 2013

$15,000 to the CHS Welding and Wood Shop in 2014

$9,192 to the Certified Nursing Assistant program in 2017

City Glass is the presenting sponsor for the event. The remaining sponsors are Hibbs-Hallmark, Walmart, Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce, Camp Gladiator, Austin Bank, Circle H General Store and Hart RV and Boat Storage.

To pre-register for the event, scan the QR code below. Then pay registration fees by one of these options:

By Venmo: @thegoodvictoria

By PayPal: paypal.me/CISDTXEF

