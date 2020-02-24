Gladys Marie Waters, age 77 of Rye, Texas, peacefully passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 with her family by her side. Marie was born April 6, 1942 in Texarkana, Arkansas to Pauline Gladys Adams who preceded her in death.



A dedicated Mother first and foremost. She treasured all eight of her girls and embraced every moment with them. Marie especially embraced her role as Mamaw and enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren. She was extremely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.



In addition to being a dedicated loving Mother and Mamaw, Marie also loved to cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family most especially during the holidays. With such a large family, Marie managed a tight budget, she was known for clipping a coupon or two and skimming the clearance isles.



Marie is survived by 8 daughters, Belinda Breaux and husband Andrew, Sissy Schulba and husband Werner, Robin Mitchum and husband Danny, Melissa Stephens and husband Troy, Lucinda Salazar and husband Kenneth, Felicia Abbott and husband Donald, Michelle Merritt and husband John, and Loretta Nash and husband Jason; along with 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, sisters Joyce Desadier and Norma Jean; brother in law, Barry Stevenson; sister in law Margo Waters and along with numerous other relatives and friends.



Marie is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert Earl Waters, her sister, Pauline Stevenson; brothers in law, James “Peewee” Carl Waters, Arthur Lee Waters and Terry Desadier; sisters in law Frances Clemmons and Dorothy Waters; mother in law Ottie Naomi Waters; and father in law Jesse James Waters.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Pastor Brad Dancer will officiate over services to be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Waters Family Cemetery, Rye, Texas. Her grandsons will be serving as pallbearers James Hagler, Robert Breaux, Dillon Mitchum, Trey Stephens, Justin Stephens, Anthony Salazar, Bryant Abbott, Adam Abbott, Aaron Nash, Trevor Nash, and Noah Nash.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Gladys Marie Waters, please visit our Tribute Store.

