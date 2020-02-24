Merrell Dean Jordan, age 64 of San Augustine, Texas, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born June 17, 1955 in Dayton, Texas to parents Sam and Judy Whitmire who preceded her in death along with her siblings, Bo Whitmire and Peggy Sky-Eagle.



She is survived by her husband, Simon Jordan; son, Vernon “Bubba” Jordan; daughter, Amber Poore and husband Thomas; brothers, Ray Whitmire and wife Mary, and Sambo Whitmire; sisters, Emma Hutson and Maryann Fisher; grandchildren, Destiney, Thomas III, Michael, Joshua, Kylee, Blaize, and Lane; along with multiple nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, February 24, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pin Oak Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Merrell Dean Jordan, please visit our Tribute Store.

