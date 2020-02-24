Mickey Darrell Bradshaw, 62, of Dayton, passed away February 22, 2020, in Houston. Mickey was born May 14, 1957, in Pascagoula, Mississippi to parents, Ernest Bradshaw and Verna Tuggle Bradshaw.

Memorial services for Mr. Bradshaw will be 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until time of service.

Mr. Bradshaw had resided in Dayton approximately 37 years. He was a former crane operator in the chemical industry. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed listening to bluegrass and old country music.

Mickey was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen Bradshaw; daughter, Karissa Fields; grandson, Austin Fields; brothers, Raymond Bradshaw and wife, Lisa and Steve Bradshaw; sisters, Carolyn Stringfellow, Barbara Brewer and Janice Bedwell and husband, Randy; also numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: American Liver Foundation, National Office, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006, 212-668-1000.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Mickey Bradshaw, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

