Danny Joe Basham, 74, of Saratoga, Texas, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Danny was born on August 29, 1945, in Liberty, TX to the late Jesse James Basham and Daisy Wilson Basham. A long time resident of Saratoga, Texas, He was an oilfield worker. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Danny is preceded in death by his parents; Brothers; Byron and Lester Basham. Grandson;” Little Danny” Basham. Step- dad; Albert Ewing and brother-in-law; Clyde Reid.



Those left to cherish his memories are his wife of 51 years, Connie Basham of Saratoga. Sons; Danny Joe “Joey” Basham of Rye and Jesse Basham and wife Brandy of Rye. Daughter; Amanda Madden and husband Hoss of Saratoga. Sister; June Reid of Midland, TX. Grandchildren; Daniel Madden, Kobe Madden, Jesse Basham Jr. and Lavita Basham. Great grandchild; Leo Basham and numerous nieces, nephews, and host of loving family and friends.



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February, 25, 2020 at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Kevin Basham officiating.



Honoring Danny as pallbearers are Joey Basham, Jesse Basham, Hoss Madden, Daniel Madden, Jesse Basham Jr. and Kobe Madden



Honorary pallbearers are Dump Hart, Artie Hart, John Alpers, and Carol Hall.

