Texas Back in Business deadline is March 2

Texas Back in Business is encouraging potential applicants to finalize and submit applications before the March 2, 2020, deadline. Thus far the GLO has received more than 2,000 applications. The new federally funded program is awarding $50,000 up to $250,000 in disaster relief and qualified Texas small business owners have until March 2, 2020, to apply at no cost online at TexasBackInBusiness.com.

“Many small businesses are still suffering from the catastrophic blow dealt by Hurricane Harvey, but Texas Back in Business is here to help,” said CEO of Texas Back in Business Dan Slane. “The two most important things to remember are to read the website, which is designed to answer all your questions, and the deadline is March 2. It only takes minutes to apply and it’s free. Don’t delay or pass by the opportunity to help your business recover from Harvey.”

Texas Back in Business funds may create or retain much-needed jobs and can be used for operating capital, repairs, inventory, machinery, equipment, supplies and other expenses directly related to the business.

To meet the minimum eligibility requirements, a small business must:

Have been in business on August 25, 2017;

Be defined as a small business by the Small Business Administration;

Have experienced damage from Hurricane Harvey; and

Be located in one of the 49 Hurricane Harvey impacted counties deemed eligible by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for disaster recovery funds.

The Texas General Land Office recently hosted an informational webinar designed for small businesses who have not been able to attend one of the in-person outreach presentations being held in the 49 eligible counties. Video of the presentation can be viewed in English and Spanish at recovery.texas.gov/tbib.

Potential applicants can also review the FAQ section of the website to learn more about the program requirements and what will be needed to successfully complete the application process at TexasBackInBusiness.com. If their business meets the basic qualifications, applicants will be entered in a random selection process to give all applicants an equal opportunity for the program. If selected, applicants will then be contacted via email to schedule an office or site visit with a grant officer to confirm the business’s qualifications for funding approval and the amount of grant qualification.

This program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR). In the state’s Hurricane Harvey CDBG-DR action plan, the Texas General Land Office allocated $100 million for an economic revitalization program to help small businesses impacted by Hurricane Harvey. For more information, please visit TexasBackInBusiness.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

