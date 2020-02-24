Public invited to attend burial service for unattended U.S. veteran

Texas Veterans Land Board Chairman George P. Bush announced that on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. sharp, the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas, will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran burial for SR Don Lesley Ward. Born on July 22, 1956, Mr. Ward served in the United States Navy from Aug. 6, 1975 to Dec. 15, 1976.

Ward is not expected to have anyone attend his burial. Please spread the word and ensure that this United States Navy Veteran is not buried alone. Members of the Corpus Christi community are encouraged to attend.

Don Lesley Ward will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present at the burial, the on-site representative of the Veterans Land Board will accept the United States flag on Ward’s behalf.

The Texas Veterans Land Board works with the local community and fellow veterans service organizations to ensure that no veteran is ever left behind.

Details:

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, 2 p.m. sharp

Service for SR Don Lesley Ward, U.S. Navy Veteran

Location:

Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery

9974 IH 37 Access Road

Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

