Bunny Blast set for April 11 in Cleveland

The 10th Annual Bunny Blast, a free Easter egg hunt for children ages 0-12, will be held on Saturday, April 11, at the Old City Park, 320 Hubert St., in Cleveland. This event is organized by the Unity Committee of Cleveland and the City of Cleveland. The egg hunt will begin at 9 a.m. sharp.

The city park will be divided into three age groups: 0-3, 4-7, 8-12 and a special-needs area that includes beeping eggs for vision-challenged children. Throughout the park, golden prize eggs will be distributed. Children who find a golden egg can pick their own prize. Last year, the prizes includes bikes from Walmart, and Walmart has agreed to be a sponsor of the event this year as well.

The Easter Bunny will arrive by a firetruck from Cleveland Fire Department. He will be on hand for photos during and after the event, so parents and guardians are encouraged to bring along a cell phone or camera to take photos of their children with the Easter Bunny.

The Unity Committee is looking for sponsors to donate money or candy-filled plastic eggs. The Unity Committee is made up of volunteers and city employees who put together some of the City’s biggest events such as Hometown Christmas and the Downtown Lighted Christmas Parade, Fourth of July Fireworks Show, Treat Street and Clean Up Cleveland. The committee relies on donations from local businesses, churches, schools, organizations, clubs and individuals to make these events a success for the Cleveland area.

If your church, organization, club or business would like to donate to Bunny Blast, please call the Cleveland Civic Center at 281-592-2395 or Bluebonnet News Editor Vanesa Brashier at 936-346-1051. Donations may also be dropped off at the civic center, 210 Peach Ave., Cleveland.

