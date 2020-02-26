Marie G. Creel, age 86 of Livingston, Texas, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. She was born October 14, 1933 in England to parents John and Gwendoline Crann who preceded her in death along with her son, Steven John McClure.



She is survived by her husband, John Creel; son, Charles “Chuck” Kevin McClure and wife Barbara; step-daughters, Valerie Jones and husband Billy, Jennifer Scroggins, and Holly Kelley and husband Randy; sister, Rita Riley; sister-in-law, Valerie Crann along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Holly Grove Cemetery, Livingston, Texas, officiated by Chaplain Judith Forsman.





PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641



