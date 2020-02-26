Hazel Farrill, 95, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1924 in White City, Texas and was a 1941 graduate of Warren High School.



Hazel was married to Herbert (Hub) Guinn (1946-1962) and is survived by their son, Fred Guinn and wife, Pat Guinn. She was married to her husband, J.D. Farrill and is survived by their son, John David Farrill and wife Samantha Davis.



She is also survived by her grandchildren, Stephen Guinn and wife; Paige Guinn; Travis Guinn and wife, Teri Guinn; and Jacob Farrill; and six great-grandchildren, Kara Guinn, Hunter Guinn, Claire Guinn, Marin Guinn, Eli Guinn and Cody Guinn; and she is survived by her sisters, Margaret Haralson and Virginia Sykes and her brother, Robert (Herman) Bennett and numerous nieces and nephews.



Hazel was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, J.D. Farrill whom she married on July 30, 1964 and they lived together in North Shore (Houston) for many years. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Leon Burton Bennett and Laura Bennett; her daughter, Laura Jean Wahlberg; and her siblings, Annette Comeaux and L.D. Bennett.



After her marriage she moved to Houston and was employed by Fidelity Bank in Houston from 1955-1970 and later was employed by Houston National Bank from 1976 until she retired.



After retiring, she and her husband moved to Votaw, Texas where she loved to work in her flower gardens and she took great pride in growing daylilies. She also enjoyed collecting Pink Sharon (Cabbage Rose) Depression Glass and antique Blue Willow dishes.



She was an active member of Rainbow Baptist Church, Rye, Texas and the First Baptist Church, Saratoga, Texas. She was also an active member of the Dayton Chapter #233, Order of the Eastern Star.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, Friday, February 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Saratoga, Texas. Services will follow starting at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 28, 2020. Interment will follow at Votaw Cemetery, Votaw, Texas.





Pace-Stancil Funeral Home

303 E Crockett

Cleveland, Texas

(281) 592-2641



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Hazel Farrill, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

