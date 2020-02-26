Earl Lee Dean Sr., 85 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Houston, Texas on February 23, 1935 to James Madison Dean and Julia Ida Turner.



Earl Lee grew up in Galena Park, Tx. where he went thru the 6th grade and dropped out of school to take care of his family. When he was 15 he went to work for Brown and Root. At age 18 Earl joined the Army, where he traveled with the USO and served as a marksman during the Korean war. He left the military in 1956 and returned to work with Brown and Root where he became a Master Electrician. He travelled all over the world, including England, Scotland, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela. Earl retired from Brown and Root after working for them for 57 years. Once he retired, he decided to take it easy and open a family restaurant, which he, his wife and daughter ran for 11 years.



Earl Lee married Francine Mattox August of 1956. They had an exciting and loving marriage for 63 years. They moved to Dayton in December of 1968 to raise their 4 children. He was a loving father, but in his eyes, there was nothing that compared to his grandkids. There was nothing like Papaw’s “Pannycakes” on a Saturday morning. He loved spending time with them and passing on all his knowledge.



Earl Lee worked hard for all that he had, and he passed that work ethic on to his family. He was always there for anyone who needed a hand, no one was ever turned away. Earl was a practical joker, and no one was safe from his shenanigans. You always knew he was up to something when you saw the twinkle in his eye. He enjoyed reading and had a deep love of history.

He worked oversees so much it was often joked that Francine didn’t have a husband, but to his family he was larger than life. His family will miss him but takes comfort in knowing he is with his Lord and Savior.



A memorial service for Earl Lee will be 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 21 at his daughter Kim’s home, 546 South Gates Street in Devers with all friends and family welcome. All services are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Honoring Earl’s memory as honorary pallbearers will be Cliff Cunningham, Doug Harris, Tommy Mcintosh, Jesse Fussell, Jimmy Sciacca, Cameron Dean, Cody Day, Boyd Neal, Brad Neal, Cecil Davis, Larry McMillian, Al Perry, Charley Mattox, and Layton Day.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Earl Lee Dean, Sr., please visit our Tribute Store.

