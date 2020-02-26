Rosa Linda Salinas, 70, of Sour Lake, Texas, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Harbor Hospice of Beaumont. Rosa Linda was born on October 26, 1949, in Alice, Texas to the late Frank Sandiefer and Noemi Reyes. A long time resident of Sour Lake, she was a retired LVN. She also worked at Russ Wilson, now known as B&B, in Sour Lake and Walmart in Lumberton. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and being with her family. She had a kind heart toward everyone she met and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Rosa Linda is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas C. Sivils, and sister, Beatrice Flores.



Those left to cherish her memories are; her partner, Joe Walker of Sour Lake; sons, Ernesto Salinas and Roy Salinas and wife Melissa of Sour Lake. Daughter, Sandra Fore and husband Michael of Sour Lake.Brothers, Johnny Sandiefer of Alice; Carlos Hill and wife Trudy of Cypress; Henry Hill and wife Janie of Alice. Sisters, Margaret Elizondo of Alice; Gracie Falcon of Houston; Laura Guzman of Alice; Denise Tapia and husband Sam of Corpus Christi. Grandchildren; 5 and 2 great-grandchildren.





A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Kountze.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

