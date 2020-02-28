Coldspring athlete earns All-LSC Track & Field honors at Angelo State University

Twenty-five members of the Angelo State University track and field teams, including Nicholas Ellisor of Coldspring, have earned All-Lone Star Conference honors for the 2019-20 indoor track and field season.

Fifteen Rams and 10 Rambelles made the All-LSC teams. Topping the accolades for ASU were Faith Roberson of Wall, who was named Outstanding Female Track Athlete; and Trpimir Siroki of Zagreb, Croatia, who was named Outstanding Male Field Athlete. ASU head coach Tom Dibbern was also named Men’s Indoor Track and Field Coach of the Year.

The Rams won the LSC Indoor Championship, and the Rambelles placed second.

