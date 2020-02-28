Edward Samuel Fourniquet Jr., 77, of Rye, passed away February 25, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Fourniquet was born on October 22, 1942, in Houston, TX to the late Edward Samuel Fourniquet Sr. and Nancy Ethel Ellisor. He worked many years as a machinist and retired from FMC Technologies.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Willie Estelle Fourniquet; parents, Edward and Ethel Fourniquet; daughter, Leslie Ann Johnson; and grandson, Caleb Wayne Johnson.



Those left to cherish his memory are son, Eric Fourniquet and wife Amanda of Magnolia, TX; daughter, Karla Larson and husband Kevin of Olympia, WA; step-son, Jean Edward Babb and wife Jackie; step-daughters, Nadine Henry and husband David, and Terri Bray and husband Jeff; grandchildren, David, Crystal, Mark, Betsy, Colt and wife Krystal, Tiffany, Brittany and husband Chance, Jarred, Anthony and wife Chyann, Eli, Eve’, and Magen; 9 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.



A graveside service of remembrance will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating.

