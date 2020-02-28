George Foreman to headline Dayton Chamber luncheon on March 3 honoring first responders

Two-time heavyweight champion, Olympic gold medalist and Huffman resident George Foreman will speak to guests at the Dayton Chamber of Commerce’s March 3 luncheon at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland St., Dayton.

The March luncheon also will pay tribute to the men and women who protect and serve the Dayton community through their work as first responders. This includes police officers, sheriff’s deputies, constables, deputy constables, Texas Rangers, firefighters, Hazmat personnel and medics.

The Chamber is promoting the luncheon with the mantra of “Real Heroes Don’t Wear Capes. They Wear Badges.” Chamber Director Paula Moorhaj says this is the first time the Chamber has set aside a luncheon to honor first responders but she hopes to make it an annual event.

“We do a new teachers’ luncheon every year and we really enjoy giving back to them. We think the first responders are just as deserving. They serve and protect us every day,” Moorhaj said.

Tickets for this luncheon are slightly higher than normal at $40 per person, but Moorhaj says the increase is to offset the free lunches that will be provided at no cost to the first responders.

The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. To RSVP, call the Chamber at 936-257-2393.

Sponsorship of tables is also available at varying prices from $100 to $1,000.

The meal of brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, mashed potatoes, beans, drink and a dessert will be catered by Where There’s Smoke, There is Fire.

“I am really excited about this luncheon. I have been trying unsuccessfully for a while now to get Mr. Foreman to one of our Chamber events. I think he is a good choice for our luncheon for first responders,” Moorhaj said.

