Zbranek running for Liberty County Court at Law No. 2

Zack Zbranek, a lifelong resident of Liberty County and an attorney for nearly 30 years, is vying to be the judge of the newly-created Liberty County Court at Law No. 2. He is one of five candidates running for the position in the Republican Primary on Tuesday, March 3.

Zbranek’s practice focuses on family, criminal, civil and probate law. He believes he is the most experienced trial lawyer in the race, handling the very same matters that the court will decide.

“The last thing a trial lawyer and a litigant wants to hear is a less experienced lawyer being called judge,” Zbranek said.

He is a 1982 graduate of Hull-Daisetta, 1987 graduate of the University of Texas and 1993 graduate of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law. For more than 26 years, he has been in private practice here in Liberty County.

He and his wife of 22 years, Sandi Zbranek, a teacher at Devers Middle School, have one son, Zane Zbranek, a junior at Texas Wesleyan University.

“If the Liberty County wants the most experienced lawyer for this position, then vote for me because I’m that lawyer,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

