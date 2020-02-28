Philip Hugh Brady, 84, of Pasadena, passed away February 22, 2020, in Houston. Mr. Brady was born August 4, 1935, in Daisetta to parents, Mac and Mildred Phillips Brady.



A graveside service for Mr. Brady was held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Ryan Cemetery in Tarkington Prairie.



Mr. Brady was a longtime resident of Dayton. He was a kind and gentle man. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing.



Mr. Brady was preceded in death by his parents; stepsons, Dee Roy Tumlinson and Jerry Tumlinson and sister, Mickey Rhodes. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Brady; daughter, Stacey Cravey; sister, Linda Peacock and husband, Richard; stepsons, Roger Tumlinson and Steve Tumlinson and wife, Dora; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; also numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.



