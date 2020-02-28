Richard Ronald Frye, age 54, of Dayton, passed away suddenly February 25, 2020 in Liberty. Richard was born April 6, 1965 in Garland, Texas the son of the late Ronald Kenneth Frye and Mary Ethel Page Frye Moseley.

Richard worked as a tow truck operator for Moseley Wrecker for numerous years. He also worked as a Reserve Deputy for Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and for Allison Funeral Service. Richard was a graduate of Liberty High School Class of 1983. He went on to serve in the US Navy from 1984-1992 aboard the USS Clark. Richard was a member of the Trinity Valley CCA, Liberty Elks Lodge, and the Patriot Guard Riders, and a former member of the Dayton Band Boosters. He will be remembered as a genuine, loyal, loving, and kind man. Richard enjoyed fishing and traveling with his beloved wife.

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his step-father James Moseley and his brothers Robert “Robbie” Reese and Thomas “PeeWee” Moseley. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his best friend and wife Derinda Frye of Dayton, daughter Amanda Frye of Lewistown, PA, Mother Bonnie Frye of Leesville, LA, step-children: Heather Maak (Brooks) of Conroe; Garrett Cramer (Julian) of Euless, TX; and Jarred Cramer of Dayton. In addition, he leaves his sisters: Cindy Mouton (Graylings) of Orange; Kim Duncan (Junior) of Leesville, LA; Stephanie Hager (Thomas) of Enid, OK; Brothers: Michael Barker of Michigan; Dwight Moseley (Lisa) Mont Belvieu; and James Moseley. In-laws: Greg and Kathy Seals of Dayton; sister-in-law Darlene Reese of Dallas; brother-in-law: Scott Seals and Tammi of Dayton. In addition, he leaves behind grandson Luke Edward Maak. He also leaves his beloved fur babies: Lassie; Zoie; Ziggie; and CoCo.

Visitation will be held 5-8PM Friday February 28, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas. Funeral Services to be held 2PM Saturday February 29, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Dayton. Condolences and memories can be shared online at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

