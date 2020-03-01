Janet Lee Alsobrooks, age 62 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. She was born July 26, 1956 in Orange, Texas to parents Wootie Eugene and Bobbie Juanita Neyland. She is preceded in death by her father.

Janet was a resident of Shepherd, Texas for the past 30 years. In her spare time she enjoyed listening to audiobooks, watching science fiction movies, and working in her yard. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her husband, Don Harvey; mother, Bobbie Juanita Neyland; son, Terry Wayne Neyland and wife Ann; daughter, Nita Neyland; brothers, William Harold Neyland, and Wootie Albert Neyland and wife Jeanette; sisters, Mary Rickard and husband Red, Tammy Powell, Cindy Day and husband Bryce, and Nancy Harding; grandchildren, Carlie Anderson, Ashton Anderson, Blake Anderson, Brianna Oakley, and Kaleb Oakley; great-grandson, Rhett Miller; dog, Peanut; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

PACE-STANCIL FUNERAL HOME

303 E. CROCKETT

CLEVELAND, TEXAS

281-592-2641

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

