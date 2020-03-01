Eric Jason Friddle was born in Victoria, Texas on August 1, 1979 and went to his Heavenly Home on February 16, 2020 in Kingwood, Texas at the age of 40. Eric loved life and he loved all people. He loved his many trips to Disney World, Star Wars, singing at church, and talking and visiting with everyone. Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Wayne and Marie Stockel; sister, Jenna Kilpatrick; nephew, Alek Dragon; niece, Celeste Johnson; and all of his loving church family.

Memorial Service will be held at Trail of Life Cowboy Church in Conroe on February 29, 2020 at 10:30 am.

