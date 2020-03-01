Johnny “Dickie” Lovell Johnson, age 61, passed away Friday February 28, 2020. Johnny was born in Pasadena, Texas January 31, 1959 the son of Johnny Johnson and Patsy Cunningham Johnson. Johnny enjoyed fishing, hunting, or anything on the water. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Johnny was a man of conviction, if he told you he was going to do something, he did, he was direct, honest, and trustworthy. A hard worker, he last worked at Smart Materials as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver. He had worked previously for Colby Construction, Johnson Trucking, and Baytown Sand and Clay.

Johnny was also a proud member of the NRA Golden Eagles. Johnny was preceded in death by his mother Patsy Johnson and his sister Stacy Johnson-Hawks.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of twenty three years Cheryl Johnson, father Johnny Johnson, daughters: Shamron Johnson; Tamra Slavin; Tonja Reddin; and Dawn Abshire. He also leaves his brother Dwayne Johnson and two sisters Rhonda Mainor and husband Eddie and Angela Vaughn.

Johnny also leaves his three grandchildren: Halston Abshire; Blake Abshire; and J.C. Crockett. In addition he leaves his great-grandson K.C. Crockett and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation will be held Tuesday March 3, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas. A funeral service will be held 10 AM Wednesday March 4, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Johnson Cemetery. Condolences and memories can be shared online at http://www.allisonfuneralservice.com

To send flowers to Johnny’s family, please visit our floral section.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

