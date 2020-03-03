Liberty County marriage licenses for February 2020

The following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of February 2020:

Clarence William Cain and Janice Cheryl Janssen

Matthew Bradley Shearer and Amy Diane Noack

Valentin Manuel Gallegos and Cinthia Sanchez

Antonio Elias Corona and Alexandra Janell Garcia

Princeton Kyle Watkins and Adria Ann Herman

Michael Paul Taylor and Dena Marie Kirkland

Cody Scott Ash and Jennifer Lyndsay Craig

Jerry Lynn Ross and Tonya Denise Herman

Samuel Joseph Aragon and Makenzie Marie Wenner

Jake Taylor Van Norman and Samantha Blair Caraway

Brandon Jeffery Faughn and Melissa Lynn Tuman

Michael Dale Wettstein II and Ludyvie Parcon Veligano

Hector Garcia Cardenas and Carmelita Dimas De Ojeda

Brett Alan Birdwell and Alma Surina Walters

William Cody Jackson and Katlyn Lee Fox

Wesley Doyle Colburn and Freida Darlene Ortiz

Kenny James Gonzales Jr. and Melissa Margot Menchaca Macias

Calixto Guillen Aguilar and Lorena Guillen

Michael Glenn Lowe and Kathy Mae Wagner

Larry Wayne McCreight and Jane Brown Smith

Casey Jo Simmons and Caitlin Elizabeth Cullins

William Ellis Wheat and Rose Marie Perez

Luis Antonio Leal Sanchez and Andrea Anahi Pelayo Moreno

Douglas L. Dodson and Amelia Ann Miranda

Willem Jergens Pretorius and Ciara Brooke Tanner

Tyler Wayne Linscomb and Mackenzie Alyse Pavlat

Kevin Dewayne Jenkins and Kristee Nikole Goings

Daniel Wayne Martinez and Amanda Suzanne Harris

Daniel Trevino and Melisa Medina Naranjo

Corey Andrew Prantil and Savannah Rae Taymon

Devin Michael Hochman and Sarah Christine Demny

David Nolan Anthony Simoneaux and Tonya Lynn Stevens

Daniel Isaac Bradford and Meghan Lee Casillas

Jesus Alejandro Aguilar and Rubi Esmerelda Santamaria Torres

Jesus Martinez Hernandez and Perla Nataly Rodriguez Flores

Espolito Hernandez Esquibel and Maria Edis Majano

Victor Hugo Araujo Lopez and Mairany Rangel

Patrick Lee Straughn and Klondie Elaine Estrada

