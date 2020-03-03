Liberty County marriage licenses for February 2020

The following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of February 2020:
- Clarence William Cain and Janice Cheryl Janssen
- Matthew Bradley Shearer and Amy Diane Noack
- Valentin Manuel Gallegos and Cinthia Sanchez
- Antonio Elias Corona and Alexandra Janell Garcia
- Princeton Kyle Watkins and Adria Ann Herman
- Michael Paul Taylor and Dena Marie Kirkland
- Cody Scott Ash and Jennifer Lyndsay Craig
- Jerry Lynn Ross and Tonya Denise Herman
- Samuel Joseph Aragon and Makenzie Marie Wenner
- Jake Taylor Van Norman and Samantha Blair Caraway
- Brandon Jeffery Faughn and Melissa Lynn Tuman
- Michael Dale Wettstein II and Ludyvie Parcon Veligano
- Hector Garcia Cardenas and Carmelita Dimas De Ojeda
- Brett Alan Birdwell and Alma Surina Walters
- William Cody Jackson and Katlyn Lee Fox
- Wesley Doyle Colburn and Freida Darlene Ortiz
- Kenny James Gonzales Jr. and Melissa Margot Menchaca Macias
- Calixto Guillen Aguilar and Lorena Guillen
- Michael Glenn Lowe and Kathy Mae Wagner
- Larry Wayne McCreight and Jane Brown Smith
- Casey Jo Simmons and Caitlin Elizabeth Cullins
- William Ellis Wheat and Rose Marie Perez
- Luis Antonio Leal Sanchez and Andrea Anahi Pelayo Moreno
- Douglas L. Dodson and Amelia Ann Miranda
- Willem Jergens Pretorius and Ciara Brooke Tanner
- Tyler Wayne Linscomb and Mackenzie Alyse Pavlat
- Kevin Dewayne Jenkins and Kristee Nikole Goings
- Daniel Wayne Martinez and Amanda Suzanne Harris
- Daniel Trevino and Melisa Medina Naranjo
- Corey Andrew Prantil and Savannah Rae Taymon
- Devin Michael Hochman and Sarah Christine Demny
- David Nolan Anthony Simoneaux and Tonya Lynn Stevens
- Daniel Isaac Bradford and Meghan Lee Casillas
- Jesus Alejandro Aguilar and Rubi Esmerelda Santamaria Torres
- Jesus Martinez Hernandez and Perla Nataly Rodriguez Flores
- Espolito Hernandez Esquibel and Maria Edis Majano
- Victor Hugo Araujo Lopez and Mairany Rangel
- Patrick Lee Straughn and Klondie Elaine Estrada