Liberty County marriage licenses for February 2020

The following couples were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of February 2020:

  • Clarence William Cain and Janice Cheryl Janssen
  • Matthew Bradley Shearer and Amy Diane Noack
  • Valentin Manuel Gallegos and Cinthia Sanchez
  • Antonio Elias Corona and Alexandra Janell Garcia
  • Princeton Kyle Watkins and Adria Ann Herman
  • Michael Paul Taylor and Dena Marie Kirkland
  • Cody Scott Ash and Jennifer Lyndsay Craig
  • Jerry Lynn Ross and Tonya Denise Herman
  • Samuel Joseph Aragon and Makenzie Marie Wenner
  • Jake Taylor Van Norman and Samantha Blair Caraway
  • Brandon Jeffery Faughn and Melissa Lynn Tuman
  • Michael Dale Wettstein II and Ludyvie Parcon Veligano
  • Hector Garcia Cardenas and Carmelita Dimas De Ojeda
  • Brett Alan Birdwell and Alma Surina Walters
  • William Cody Jackson and Katlyn Lee Fox
  • Wesley Doyle Colburn and Freida Darlene Ortiz
  • Kenny James Gonzales Jr. and Melissa Margot Menchaca Macias
  • Calixto Guillen Aguilar and Lorena Guillen
  • Michael Glenn Lowe and Kathy Mae Wagner
  • Larry Wayne McCreight and Jane Brown Smith
  • Casey Jo Simmons and Caitlin Elizabeth Cullins
  • William Ellis Wheat and Rose Marie Perez
  • Luis Antonio Leal Sanchez and Andrea Anahi Pelayo Moreno
  • Douglas L. Dodson and Amelia Ann Miranda
  • Willem Jergens Pretorius and Ciara Brooke Tanner
  • Tyler Wayne Linscomb and Mackenzie Alyse Pavlat
  • Kevin Dewayne Jenkins and Kristee Nikole Goings
  • Daniel Wayne Martinez and Amanda Suzanne Harris
  • Daniel Trevino and Melisa Medina Naranjo
  • Corey Andrew Prantil and Savannah Rae Taymon
  • Devin Michael Hochman and Sarah Christine Demny
  • David Nolan Anthony Simoneaux and Tonya Lynn Stevens
  • Daniel Isaac Bradford and Meghan Lee Casillas
  • Jesus Alejandro Aguilar and Rubi Esmerelda Santamaria Torres
  • Jesus Martinez Hernandez and Perla Nataly Rodriguez Flores
  • Espolito Hernandez Esquibel and Maria Edis Majano
  • Victor Hugo Araujo Lopez and Mairany Rangel
  • Patrick Lee Straughn and Klondie Elaine Estrada

