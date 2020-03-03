Loop 494 in New Caney closed by TxDOT

The Texas Department of Transportation has closed Loop 494 between New Caney and Roman Forest due to issues with the Caney Creek Bridge.

On Tuesday, Splendora Police Department was enlisted to check on the extent of the damage to the bridge, according to Lt. James “Troy” Teller, spokesperson for the agency.

The department’s drone helicopter was used to fly under and around the bridge, taking photographs of key areas that TxDOT used to make its assessment regarding the closure.

“It’s shut down indefinitely until TxDOT comes up with a plan of action,” Teller said.

Motorists will need to find other routes around that one-mile section of Loop 494.

This photo shows the drone flying around bridge supports for Loop 494 at Caney Creek.

TxDOT’s Houston Division could not be reached for comment at this time this article was posted.

