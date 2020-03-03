Election results for Liberty County

Liberty County will have a new district attorney next January. Jennifer Bergman had a decisive win over incumbent Logan Pickett. David Whitmire also handily won the race for Pct. 3 commissioner against incumbent James “Boo” Reaves by capturing 69 percent of the votes. Whitmire still faces Democratic challenger Barbara McIntyre in November’s general election.

Pct. 4 Constable Robby Thornton won reelection by garnering 72 percent of all votes cast in that race.

Bruce Karbowski, the incumbent Pct. 1 commissioner, faces a runoff against challenger Toby Wilburn. The winner will face Democrat Ron Blake in the general election this November.

In the race for County Court at Law No. 2, there will be a runoff election between Zack Zbranek and Wes Hinch.

A runoff election will also apply to Pct. 1 constable, where the frontrunner is Tammy Bishop. The second position on the ballot is too close to call at this time. It will either be Jacob Cantu or Bill Griffin. Cantu is ahead of Griffin by two votes, which may change after provisional ballots are reviewed and counted in the coming days. The winner of this race still faces the Democratic challenger Martin Trahan in November.

In the race for Pct. 6 constable, the runoff will be between Zack Harkness and John Joslin. Neither candidate had 50 percent of the votes to avoid a runoff.

With early voting and all precincts reporting:

REPUBLICAN PARTY

District Attorney

Logan Pickett – 2,615 early/1,739 election day/11 absentee; total votes: 4,365

Jennifer Bergman – 3,177 early/2,128 election day/11 absentee: total votes: 5,316

County Court at Law No. 2

Zack Zbranek – 1,805 early/1,423 election day/8 absentee; total votes: 3,236

Michelle Mangum Merendino – 616 early/444 election day/2 absentee; total votes: 1,062

Wesley Hinch – 1,994 early/1,023 election day/9 absentee; total votes: 3,026

Farrah Hernandez Harper – 891 early/527 election day/1 absentee; total votes: 1,419

Terry Denise Bacon – 366 early/343 election day/1 absentee; total votes: 710

County Attorney

Matthew Poston – 4,623 early/3,163 election day/18 absentee; total votes: 7,804

Sheriff

Bobby Rader – 4,856 early/3,376 election day/19 absentee; total votes: 8,251

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Richard “Ricky” Brown – 4,537 early/3,194 election day/18 absentee; total votes: 7,749

Pct. 1 Commissioner

James Carson – 402 early/207 election day/0 absentee; total votes: 609

Rodney Williams – 122 early/138 election day/2 absentee; total votes: 262

Bruce Karbowski – 636 early/310 election day/3 absentee; total votes: 949

Toby Wilburn – 434 early/237 election day/3 absentee; total votes: 674

Pct. 3 Commissioner

David S. Whitmire – 670 early/562 election day/3 absentee; total votes: 1,235

James “Boo” Reaves – 334 early/209 election day/2 absentee; total votes: 545

Pct. 1 Constable

Jacob Cantu – 324 early/153 election day/0 absentee; total votes: 477

Bill Griffin – 352 early/119 election day/4 absentee; total votes: 475

Tammy Bishop – 338 early/231 election day/0 absentee; total votes: 569

Wayne Moody – 115 early/52 election day/1 absentee; total votes: 168

Pct. 2 Constable

Les Hulsey – 205 early/347 election day/1 absentee; total votes: 553

Pct. 3 Constable

Mark “Maddog” Davison – 616 early/481 election day/3 absentee; total votes: 1,100

Pct. 4 Constable

Robert “Robby” Thornton – 1,398 early/730 election day/5 absentee; total votes: 2,133

Gordon Bean – 540 early/273 election day/1 absentee; total votes: 814

Pct. 5 Constable

S. David Hunter – 740 early voting/660 election day/3 absentee; total votes: 1,403

Pct. 6 Constable

Zack Harkness – 459 early/241 election day/3 absentee; total votes: 703

John Joslin – 346 early/301 election day/1 absentee; total votes: 648

Cedric McDuffie -51 early/60 election day/0 absentee; total votes: 111

DEMOCRAT PARTY

Pct. 1 Commissioner

Ronald W. Blake – 151 early/273 election day/30 absentee; total votes: 454

Pct. 3 Commissioner

Barbara McIntyre – 176 early/258 election day/15 absentee: total votes: 449

Pct. 1 Constable

Martin Trahan – 102 early/179 election day/15 absentee: total votes: 296

To see the cumulative totals, click here: https://www.co.liberty.tx.us/upload/page/4873/Cumulative.pdf?fbclid=IwAR188UOAAIlyyOWwA6veFTq8D-3BjlBm-mYflGsppDLrFAng7onB8wE4UZE

