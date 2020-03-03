Election results for Liberty County

Liberty County will have a new district attorney next January. Jennifer Bergman had a decisive win over incumbent Logan Pickett. David Whitmire also handily won the race for Pct. 3 commissioner against incumbent James “Boo” Reaves by capturing 69 percent of the votes. Whitmire still faces Democratic challenger Barbara McIntyre in November’s general election.
Pct. 4 Constable Robby Thornton won reelection by garnering 72 percent of all votes cast in that race.
Bruce Karbowski, the incumbent Pct. 1 commissioner, faces a runoff against challenger Toby Wilburn. The winner will face Democrat Ron Blake in the general election this November.
In the race for County Court at Law No. 2, there will be a runoff election between Zack Zbranek and Wes Hinch.
A runoff election will also apply to Pct. 1 constable, where the frontrunner is Tammy Bishop. The second position on the ballot is too close to call at this time. It will either be Jacob Cantu or Bill Griffin. Cantu is ahead of Griffin by two votes, which may change after provisional ballots are reviewed and counted in the coming days. The winner of this race still faces the Democratic challenger Martin Trahan in November.
In the race for Pct. 6 constable, the runoff will be between Zack Harkness and John Joslin. Neither candidate had 50 percent of the votes to avoid a runoff.
With early voting and all precincts reporting:
REPUBLICAN PARTY
District Attorney
- Logan Pickett – 2,615 early/1,739 election day/11 absentee; total votes: 4,365
- Jennifer Bergman – 3,177 early/2,128 election day/11 absentee: total votes: 5,316
County Court at Law No. 2
- Zack Zbranek – 1,805 early/1,423 election day/8 absentee; total votes: 3,236
- Michelle Mangum Merendino – 616 early/444 election day/2 absentee; total votes: 1,062
- Wesley Hinch – 1,994 early/1,023 election day/9 absentee; total votes: 3,026
- Farrah Hernandez Harper – 891 early/527 election day/1 absentee; total votes: 1,419
- Terry Denise Bacon – 366 early/343 election day/1 absentee; total votes: 710
County Attorney
- Matthew Poston – 4,623 early/3,163 election day/18 absentee; total votes: 7,804
Sheriff
- Bobby Rader – 4,856 early/3,376 election day/19 absentee; total votes: 8,251
County Tax Assessor-Collector
- Richard “Ricky” Brown – 4,537 early/3,194 election day/18 absentee; total votes: 7,749
Pct. 1 Commissioner
- James Carson – 402 early/207 election day/0 absentee; total votes: 609
- Rodney Williams – 122 early/138 election day/2 absentee; total votes: 262
- Bruce Karbowski – 636 early/310 election day/3 absentee; total votes: 949
- Toby Wilburn – 434 early/237 election day/3 absentee; total votes: 674
Pct. 3 Commissioner
- David S. Whitmire – 670 early/562 election day/3 absentee; total votes: 1,235
- James “Boo” Reaves – 334 early/209 election day/2 absentee; total votes: 545
Pct. 1 Constable
- Jacob Cantu – 324 early/153 election day/0 absentee; total votes: 477
- Bill Griffin – 352 early/119 election day/4 absentee; total votes: 475
- Tammy Bishop – 338 early/231 election day/0 absentee; total votes: 569
- Wayne Moody – 115 early/52 election day/1 absentee; total votes: 168
Pct. 2 Constable
- Les Hulsey – 205 early/347 election day/1 absentee; total votes: 553
Pct. 3 Constable
- Mark “Maddog” Davison – 616 early/481 election day/3 absentee; total votes: 1,100
Pct. 4 Constable
- Robert “Robby” Thornton – 1,398 early/730 election day/5 absentee; total votes: 2,133
- Gordon Bean – 540 early/273 election day/1 absentee; total votes: 814
Pct. 5 Constable
- S. David Hunter – 740 early voting/660 election day/3 absentee; total votes: 1,403
Pct. 6 Constable
- Zack Harkness – 459 early/241 election day/3 absentee; total votes: 703
- John Joslin – 346 early/301 election day/1 absentee; total votes: 648
- Cedric McDuffie -51 early/60 election day/0 absentee; total votes: 111
DEMOCRAT PARTY
Pct. 1 Commissioner
- Ronald W. Blake – 151 early/273 election day/30 absentee; total votes: 454
Pct. 3 Commissioner
- Barbara McIntyre – 176 early/258 election day/15 absentee: total votes: 449
Pct. 1 Constable
- Martin Trahan – 102 early/179 election day/15 absentee: total votes: 296
To see the cumulative totals, click here: https://www.co.liberty.tx.us/upload/page/4873/Cumulative.pdf?fbclid=IwAR188UOAAIlyyOWwA6veFTq8D-3BjlBm-mYflGsppDLrFAng7onB8wE4UZE
Well now it seems that the people of Liberty County spoke. In a united voice they shouted no more good ole boy system in the District Attorney’s office. So long “Mr” Picket!!!!