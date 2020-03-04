James Kendrick “Ken” Bruner, age 91 of Colleyville, Texas passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was born May 29, 1928 in Houston, Texas to parents Jesse and Kitty Bruner who preceded him in death along with his loving wife of 65 years, Wilma Bruner; brothers, Homer Bruner and Charlie Bruner; and great-grandchildren, Corbin and DaKota Sontag. Ken was an avid golfer and accomplished woodworker. He was a previous resident of Coldspring and during that time was a deacon at First Baptist Church. Ken loved hunting trips with his sons and spending time with family. He lived a long, full life.



Survivors include his sons, Gary Bruner and wife Beth, and Dennis Bruner and wife Kim; sisters, Norma Wampler and Maryann Matlock; grandchildren, Jeff Bruner and wife Lauren, Stacey Filosa and husband Matthew, Kasey Juel and husband Eric, Sarah Martin and husband Adam, Jesse Bruner, Roseanna Sontag and husband Dustin; great-grandchildren, Dylan Juel, Autumn Juel, Brandon Juel, Amber Juel, Ashley Juel, Paul Hamaker, Tyler Martin, Brookelyn Martin, Tristian Martin, Payton Bruner, Levi Bruner, Rylee Sontag, Brody Sontag, Dustin Sontag, Harrison Filosa, Madilyn Filosa, and Anna Bruner along with numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church Coldspring officiated by Pastor Phil Herrington. Interment to follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of James “Ken” Bruner, please visit our Tribute Store.

