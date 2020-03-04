Betty Ruth Strong Thamm, 82, of Dayton, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on March 2, 2020 at home. Betty was born on December 28, 1937 in James, Texas to parents Joseph Strong and Evie Lee Strong. Visitation for Mrs. Thamm will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Sunday evening at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Powe officiating. Interment to follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. Betty had been a resident of the Dayton area for over 60 years. She was previously of East Texas. Betty filled her days with enjoying her family, gardening, canning, cooking, sewing, and crocheting. She loved collecting cookbooks and shopping for items to make her home a cheerful place. God gave her a beautiful smile and cheerful nature, always caring for others and opening her home and heart to all. Mrs. Thamm was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 55 years, Hans Eric Thamm; and granddaughter, Amanda.

She is survived by her children, Fred Thamm, Joe Thamm and wife Debbie, Wanda Loving and husband Tony, Peggy McCorkel and husband Kenneth, Jr.; brothers, Johnny Strong and Jerry Camp and wife Suzanne; sister, Jenell Camp; grandchildren, Crystal, Fred, Shelby, Sheila, Sealina, Jeremy, Josh, Tiffany, Clint, Misty, and Marshal; great-grandchildren, Alyissa, Christian, Toby, Jason, Madisson, Nick, Cole, Skyla, Kailey, Taylor, Bryce, Kalina, Peyton, Lani, Braison, Marley, Hawthorn, Shelby, Shyler, Avery, James, Noah, Chaya, Chad, Destiny, Justice, Micah and Libby; great-great-grandchildren, Skyler, Scarlett, Kamden, Dustin, and Hollis; her loving in-laws; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Betty Ruth Thamm, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

