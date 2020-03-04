Thomas Edgar Snell, 76, of Hardin, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Liberty-Dayton Regional Medical Center with his family by his side. Mr. Snell was born May 5, 1943, in Orange, TX to the late Frank Edgar Snell and Nola Faye Parker. Mr. Snell graduated from Hardin High School and in 1967 he joined the United States Army where he proudly served his country during Vietnam.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Nola Snell; and brother, James Snell.



Those left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Mary Snell of Hardin; daughter, Stephanie Lovell and husband Randy of Hardin; grandchildren, Taylor Collins and husband Dusten, Jace Snell, and Travis Greenhaw, all of Hardin; 1 great-grandchild, Bryclynn Collins of Hardin, numerous nieces, nephew, and a host of loving family and friends.



A graveside service of remembrance will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Concord Cemetery in Rye, TX. A gathering of Mr. Snell’s family and friends will also be Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Concord Cemetery.



Honoring Mr. Snell as pallbearers will be Randy Lovell, Dusten Collins, Travis Greenhaw, J.W. Harwell, Terry Beasley, and Jason Greenhaw. Honorary pallbearer will be Jace Snell.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with medical and funeral expenses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

