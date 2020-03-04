Timmy Richard “Chico” Torres was born September 17, 1959 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin and passed away March 3, 2020 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 60 at home surrounded by family. Chico was preceded in death by his brother, Joe. He is survived by his mother, Mary Warden; brothers, John, Valentino, and Blake; sisters, Sonia Rodriguez and Juan Lopez, and Sandra Dickey and Greg Dickey; nieces, Melissa Hernandez and Hector Hernandez Sr., Tara Raus and Robert Tucker, and Tala Raus; nephew, Joe Rodriguez; great nieces, Raquel Hernandez, Lexi McGaha, and Paige Tucker; great nephew, Hector Hernandez Jr. Chico is also survived by numerous other family members and friends. Chico always had a happy spirit no matter the circumstances life threw at him. He loved to work in the yard and always was planting flowers. Chico never met a stranger in life everyone was always introduced as his “Good Friend” even though he might have met them moments ago. The Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Neal Funeral Home Chapel at 2pm Pastor Carl Williamson will be officiating.

