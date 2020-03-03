Timothy “Tim” Eugene Linney, 68, of Brazoria passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Houston. Tim was born January 3, 1952 in Hawkins, Texas to parents Jack Brooks Linney and Juanita Fregia Linney.



Tim spent his younger years in LaPorte where he graduated from LaPorte High School in 1969. He has lived in Brazoria for the past eight years after moving from Rosenberg where he lived for six years. He worked for Apeck Construction and previously worked in San Antonio in the tower industry. Tim enjoyed golf, cooking and being a member of the springer spaniel rescue group.



Mr. Linney was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Jack Brooks Linney and Juanita Fregia Linney, also brother Jack B. Linney, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Loanne Linney; children, Levi Linney and wife Alex, Scott Schroeder and wife Jennifer, Christine Fuentes and husband Jose and; grandchildren, Alex Fuentes, Nicole Fuentes, Logan Fuentes, Penelope Linney and Evelyn Linney; brothers, Rev. Steve Linney and wife Christy, Rev. Mike Linney and Delena, and Paul Linney; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Services for Tim will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton with Rev. Steve Linney and Rev. Mike Linney officiating. Interment will follow at Linney Cemetery in Dayton. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday evening at Pace-Stancil.



