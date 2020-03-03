Leonard “Verdell” Walden, 96 of Dayton passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Verdell was born July 30, 1923 in Savoy, Texas to parents O’Rastus P. Walden and Ruby Randell Walden.



Visitation for Mr. Walden will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Services for Verdell will be 11;00 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ken Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery.



Mr. Walden spent his younger years in South Texas. He proudly served in the United States Marines during WWII participating in the occupation of Japan. Verdell had lived in Jacinto City for over 30 years before moving to Trinity where he was a longtime resident. He was a member of the Trinity Pines Baptist Church and a former member of the Masonic Lodge.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Inez Almeta Walden, his brothers and sisters Johnny, Decky, Dorothy, Pete, Georgie and Deanie. Verdell leaves behind to cherish his memory two sons, Jimmy Walden and wife Linda and Rocky Walden and wife Patricia; one daughter, Jan Walden; brother, Bobby Walden; sister, Faye Wofford; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Leonard “Verdell” Walden, please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

