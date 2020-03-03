Veronica “ Ronnie” Francille Greene Stone, 76, of Tomball, Texas passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. She was born March 18, 1943 in Moss Point, Mississippi to parents, Elder Ray Greene and Adena Orlea Tarver Greene.



Graveside service for Mrs. Stone will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Houston under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at Forest Lawn.



