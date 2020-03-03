Joyce Ann Runnels, age 74, of Devers, Texas passed away Wednesday February 26, 2020 in Dayton, Texas. Joyce was born February 16, 1946 in Palestine, Texas the daughter of the late Melvin Miller Sr. and Margie Nell Churchman Miller. Joyce last worked as a Mail Room Supervisor for Texas Department of Corrections in Dayton. Joyce received her associates degree at the University of Houston. Her education led her to work as an Insurance Adjuster, Substitute teacher, and Adult Care Services. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her son Troy Lynn Runnels, and her brothers: Melvin Miller Jr; Kenneth Wayne Miller; and Raymond Alan Miller. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of fifty-six years Norman Lee Runnels Sr., her son Norman Lee Runnels Jr. (Tracee), a daughter Leilani Darlene Runnels Greathouse (Carlton), sisters: Carnelia Miller Herrington (Gary); Nelda Miller Henry (Bo); Theresa Miller Mack (Ralph), brother James O. Miller, as well as her grandchildren: Heather L. Runnels; Forrest A. Parrish; Raymond A. Runnels; Henry T. Vaclavik; Ryan A. E. Runnels; Kale Melton; Kelli Mills; Anthony Johnson; Meagan Greathouse; and Anna Farr. In addition, Joyce leaves twenty-one great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation for Joyce will be held 5-8 PM Sunday March 1, 2020 at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, Texas. Funeral services to be held 11AM Monday March 2, 2020 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Rice Belt Cemetery, Devers, Texas. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.allisonfuneralservice.com.

