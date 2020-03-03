Robert “Bobby” Burns Scherer, Jr., a lifelong resident of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 31, 1937, in Beaumont, Texas to the late Lola Foster and Robert Burns Scherer, Sr.

Bobby graduated from Anahuac High School in 1955 where he was a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Club, the Debate Club, the Bookworms Club and played the trumpet in the band. He was elected Mr. Anahuac High in 1955. After graduating from Rice University with his bachelor’s degree in History, he had attended Perkins School of Theology at SMU. Bobby’s plan was to become a preacher. Upon completing his education, he returned to Anahuac to live out the rest of his life. He was working at his father’s Chrysler dealership from 1963 to 1972 when he got an urge to run for District Clerk and won. He served as the District Clerk of Chambers/Liberty Counties for over 36 years before he retired and became a volunteer at the Chambers County Museum. Bobby was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Anahuac for more than 60 years. He served in many clubs and organizations and some as a board member. These included Chambers County Historical Commission, Spindletop MHMR, the Anahuac Lions Club and the Sons of Confederate Veterans Speights Battalion to name a few.

Bobby pursued many interests, some of which included reading books and watching car shows after church. He loved his Dodge Charger and would ask many local folks if they wanted to race him. Bobby would often tell everyone that he was an expert on cars and any models made. What he was exceptional at was sharing his knowledge of the people and the history of Anahuac and the surrounding area with us and we devoured every word and every fact. Bobby knew anything about a specific person and without hesitation, he recited their date of birth, date of marriage and to whom, parent’s names and dates of birth, etc. He knew the history of people like the back of his hand.

Bobby was “one of a kind” and there will never be another like him. He will be missed tremendously and remembered dearly by family and friends alike. We will all miss the way he listened intently, peppered his conversation with words like perused and jovial without sounding pretentious, hearing him greet you with whatever nickname he assigned you, admiring his mellow, wonderful speaking voice as he recalled the answer to any history or genealogy question, and the loss of that encyclopedic knowledge leaves a hole in our hearts and in Chambers County history. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister Pam Burns. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his wife of 41 years, Eleanor Crump Scherer; his children Sam Scherer, Andrea Griffin and Caroline Koonce and husband Jason; his grandchildren Emily Griffin, Sara Griffin, Tyler Koonce, and Jackson Koonce; his nephew Vance Tarter and wife Trisha; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. To send flowers to Robert’s family, please visit our floral section.

