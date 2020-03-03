William David Jeoffroy, 79, a lifelong resident of the Anahuac area, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Houston, Texas, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 15, 1940, in Hankamer, Texas to the late Ewing John and Edith Albritton Jeoffroy. David graduated from Anahuac High School in 1958. He worked for many years as an inspector in the oil and gas industry.

David was a member of Middleton Memorial United Methodist Church in Wallisville. He pursued many interests, some hunting and a deep passion for fishing and gardening. David’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many, who will be deeply missed.

David was preceded in death by his parents; multiple siblings; and his wife Verna Lane Ortego. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his daughter Edie Wood and husband Keith; his grandchildren Beth Wood, Allison Fiegel and husband Jared, Katy Andrade and husband Michael and David Wood; his great-grandchildren Hunter Fiegel and Quinn Andrade; his sister Linda Matlock; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. A celebration of David’s life will be held at 3 pm, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Middleton Memorial UMC, 241 Wallisville Liberty Rd in Wallisville, with Rev. Kenn Munn officiating. To send flowers to William’s family, please visit our floral section.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

