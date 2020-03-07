The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church 816 N. Blair St. Cleveland, Texas 77327. The interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Tarkington Student Foundation or the Austin Memorial Library in Cleveland.



To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Otis Malcolm Cohn, Jr., please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

