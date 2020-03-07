James W. Georgous, age 77 of Splendora, Texas passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born October 9, 1942 in Charlotte, North Carolina to parents James C. and Betty J. Georges who preceded him in death along with his brother, Melvin Georges; sister, Debbie LaBuff; grandson, Darren Theliard; and granddaughter, Abbey Georgous.



Survivors include his wife, Lena Georgous; daughter, Rhonda Trujillo and husband Mike; son, James Georgous and wife Robin; sister, Tina Collins and husband Fran; brother, Michael Georges and wife Andrea; grandchildren, Ashley Small and husband John Eric, Lauren Pearce and husband Alex, Priscilla Trujillo, Veronica Trujillo, Amber Baird and husband Aaron, Brittany Coldiron and husband Kyle, Alyssia Trujillo, Jeremiah Trujillo and wife Maddie, Sarah Trujillo, Hannah Blanchard, Josiah Trujillo, Laila Sweeten, Hailey Blanchard, James Robert, James Hargraves, Zoe Hargraves, Bailey Hargraves, Noah Hargraves and Levi Georgous; great-grandchildren, Tyler Small, Ryan Small, Paityn Small, Haley Theliard, Ethan Urban, Bryce Urban, Kambree Trujillo, Branson Baird, Sophia Baird, Hazel Baird, RaeLynn Trujillo and Kallie Trujillo; along with numerous other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas. To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of James W. Georgous, please visit our Tribute Store.

