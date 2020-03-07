Bobbie Sue Wallace, 82, a lifelong resident of Anahuac, Texas, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 15, 1937, in Timpson, Texas to the late George Thomas and Mildred Cloteel Johnson Witherspoon. Sue graduated from Anahuac High School in 1956 and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Anahuac. After graduating high school, Sue began working at the Five and Dime store and for Southwestern Bell in Port Arthur as a switchboard operator. She later became a secretary where she worked at Anahuac City Hall, First Baptist Church Anahuac and Security State Band before officially retiring from Tenneco Pipeline. Sue was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was passionate about her family and loved nothing more than spending time with them whenever she could. Sue had a big heart, lived a full life and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and her infant brother Maxie Witherspoon. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband of 64 years, Sam Wallace, Sr. of Anahuac; her children Charlotte Salles and husband Erik of Anahuac, Sam Wallace, Jr. and wife Joey of Wallisville, and Lori Reagan and husband David of Atascocita; her grandchildren Austin Wallace, Tyler Salles, Jeremy Landry, and Dallas Reagan; her great-granddaughter Reagan Renee Landry; her siblings George Witherspoon, Jr. and Betty of Gladewater and Ilene Manuel and husband E.J. of Brock; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Erik Salles, Jeremy Landry, and David Reagan. Honorary pallbearers will be E.J. Manuel and Tyler Salles.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 1pm on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 1201 S. Main Street in Anahuac. A funeral service will follow at 2pm at the funeral home with Bobby Hall officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow. To send flowers to Bobbie’s family, please visit our floral section.

