Ronald Hugh Smith, 63, of Hull, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 18, 1956, to Roland Royce Smith and Virginia Littlejohn Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents.



Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Houston Smith and wife Talaqua of Hull TX and Brannon Smith and wife Laura of Bastrop, LA. Daughter, Kala Hendricks and husband Justin of Liberty, TX. Brothers, Tony Smith and Len Smith of Groveton, TX. Sister, Carla Smith of Trinity, TX. Grandchildren, Micah Smith, Mason Smith, Ann Marie Smith, Harmony Vandyke, Paisley Hendricks, and Haegyn Hendricks.



A service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 6.00 P.M. at Faith & Family Funeral Services, Inc with Olyn Hendricks officiating, cremation to follow. A gathering of Mr. Smith’s family and friends will begin at 5:00 P.M. just prior to the service.



Cremation services under the care of Faith & Family Funeral Services, Inc.

